A group of companies and research institutes are developing tools, technologies, and methods in a four-year project to promote building-integrated PV (BIPV), with the goal of clearing the path for mass deployment. A dozen companies are taking part in Enabling Massive Integration of PV into Buildings and Infrastructure, a four-year initiative, dubbed MASS-IPV. The project was kicked off in November to improve the penetration of BIPV in the global solar market. The researchers said that despite many years of development, BIPV is still a solar market niche, contributing only 7 GW to the overall cumulative ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...