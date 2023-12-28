Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 28
28 December 2023
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Rightmove plc Share Incentive Plan Award of Free Shares
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Johan Svanstrom
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
Award of Free shares under the Company's all employee Share Incentive Plan. The shares will ordinarily become exercisable from the third anniversary of the grant date subject to continued service.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
GBP 5.634
600
GBP 3,380.40
d)
Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
Price
Volume
Total
e)
Date of transaction
21 December 2023
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alison Dolan
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
Award of Free shares under the Company's all employee Share Incentive Plan. The shares will ordinarily become exercisable from the third anniversary of the grant date subject to continued service.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
GBP 5.634
600
GBP 3,380.40
d)
Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
Price
Volume
Total
e)
Date of transaction
21 December 2023
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk