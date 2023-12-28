BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 28

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 27 December 2023 were:

206.20p Capital only

206.72p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 15,000 ordinary shares on 27th December 2023, the Company has 79,593,385 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,767,920 shares which are held in Treasury.