A new initiative by the Chilean Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of National Assets is expected to cover storage projects with an aggregate capacity of 13 GWh, distributed mainly in the regions from Arica y Parinacota to Atacama.From pv magazine LatAm The Chilean government has approved a resolution to allocate public land for energy storage projects that will start operations in 2026. The Promotion Plan for the Development of Storage Systems is expected to assign public land for projects with a total aggregate capacity of 13 GWh, distributed mainly in the country's four northernmost regions: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...