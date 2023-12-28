New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - Hickey App announces the upgrade to its matchmaking system, where users can customize their feed of potential matches. The app's matching system is the core of its online dating experience, and central to the Hickey App team's improvement goals.

Caption = Hickey App

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9721/192348_c12e817ec454e96a_001full.jpg

"We hope to give users the freedom to actively express what he/she is looking for. They may sign up only looking for friends to hang out with, or they start with things that are motivated by fantasies and dating," says Hickey App's Head of Development, Lyn Davis.

The Premium Filters allow users to refine matches based on their preferences for "Looking For," "Fantasy," and "Location." Additionally, Hickey App implements a Travel Mode, where users can connect with singles in the destination city, allowing them to make connections beyond geographical boundaries. If the user regrets missing someone, Hickey App has a "BackTrack" feature, which offers him a second chance when making a decision.

Hickey App believes that the purpose of social interaction is to establish deep and meaningful relationships, leading to a more positive and meaningful experience. Therefore, beyond interest filtering, Hickey has incorporated a recommendation logic called "Social Interaction Matching."

Within the user interaction model, Hickey App introduces a new metric known as "Positive Interaction" for the first time. This metric is based on post-connection user behaviors, including interaction depth, connection frequency, and other behavioral characteristics. It categorizes users into positive interaction types. Building upon the existing interest filtering, this approach combines users' deeper social preferences for ongoing calibration and optimization, aiming to enhance the quality and satisfaction of matches.

In addition to extracting positive interaction models, Hickey App also employs mechanisms based on users' non-responsive conversations and even reports/complaints to recommend downgrading or blocking approximate behavior groups in the interest recommendation list. This mechanism not only reduces negative experiences for users on the Hickey platform but also contributes to risk management for problematic accounts.

The effectiveness of this enhanced matching logic will become more apparent with the increasing depth of users' platform usage. As of now, the Hickey App team has received feedback and affirmation from some long-standing users.

"One benefit of matchmaking in the online dating scene is increased availability of potential matches. Finding romantic partnership or whatever he's looking for is a pretty natural human thing, and so it's normal we would look to whatever tools we have at our disposal. If we're unhappy in a relationship, we may be more likely to leave if we know another date is right around the corner thanks to apps like Hickey," says Hickey App's CEO Matthew Wilson.

Hickey App - FUN FOR ALL

Hickey App is a fresh and welcoming dating app committed to Fun for ALL. With its innovative features and user-friendly interface, Hickey strives to make dating easy, fun, and stress-free. Hickey App boasts a diverse and vibrant user base, providing individuals with the opportunity to explore meaningful connections.

Media contact

Stella Wang,

Product Manager, stella@hickeyapp.com

917-426-2860

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192348

SOURCE: United Press