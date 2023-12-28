NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics to Appeal Ruling

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the "Company"), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced that NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., a subsidiary of NeoGenomics Inc., will appeal the preliminary injunction issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The initial determination is that Natera, Inc. demonstrated a likelihood that products using RaDaR technology infringe one Natera, Inc. patent. The order specifically allows patients already using RaDaR to continue their use. In addition, the order explicitly allows research projects and studies that are in progress, as well as clinical trials that are in progress or have been approved, to continue.

In response to the court's ruling, Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics said, "We continue to believe in RaDaR's innovative and distinguished technology and plan to appeal the Court's ruling and defend our technology. We remain committed to bringing our highly sensitive test to market and providing cancer patients and their clinicians with options for their care."

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and its ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

For further information, please contact:

NeoGenomics, Inc.

Investors:

Kendra Sweeney

kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

T: +1-239-877-7474

Media:

Lisa Whitmyer

Lisa.whitmyer@neogenomics.com

T: +1-216-513-7808

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com