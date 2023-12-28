Solar Insure tells pv magazine USA that the financial stability of rooftop solar companies in California is now in question. Despite this, a state appeals court recently reaffirmed a number of anti-solar decisions.From pv magazine USA A year ago, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved NEM 3.0, a rule-making decision implemented in April 2023 that slashed compensation for exported rooftop solar generation by roughly 80%. Now, several months after implementation, the impact of NEM 3.0 has become clear. Utility interconnection queues show an 80% drop in installation applications. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...