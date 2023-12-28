Renewables developer Enel Green Power Australia has confirmed that its 27 MW Cohuna Solar Farm in the Australian state of Victoria has resumed partial operations after being forced to shut down following a grassfire at the site in November.From pv magazine Australia Victoria government-owned agency Energy Safe Victoria (ESV) had directed Enel Green Power to cease generating power at the Cohuna Solar Farm after initial investigations into the fire raised concerns about specific equipment used at the solar farm. ESV, the technical regulator responsible for the safe generation, supply and use of ...

