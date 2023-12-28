Anzeige
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes - 01/01/2024

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes - 01/01/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (-) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes - 01/01/2024 
28-Dec-2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
?    Name Changes 
 
?    Please note that in order to reflect Amundi's naming policy following the merger that occurred on 1st of June 
2022 , where Lyxor have merged into Amundi Asset Management. All the Multi Units Luxembourg 
    subfunds will be renamed as below on January 1st, 2024: 
 
 
 
Shareclass name                 ISIN     New shareclass name            Effective date 
                                                    of the change 
Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity     LU1829218749 Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity  01/01/2024 
ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc                 ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc 
Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity           Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity 
ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to EUR - LU1900069219 ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc  01/01/2024 
Acc 
Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero   LU1829219127 Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero   01/01/2024 
Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc                  Ambition UCITS ETF Acc 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist LU2573966905 Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
                               Dist 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc  LU2573967036 Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
                               Acc 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y  UCITS ETF Acc  LU1407890547 Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS  01/01/2024 
                               ETF Acc 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y  UCITS ETF Dist  LU1407890620 Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS  01/01/2024 
                               ETF Dist 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y  UCITS ETF Euro  LU1407890976 Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS  01/01/2024 
Hedged Dist                         ETF EUR Hedged Dist 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y  UCITS ETF GBP  LU1407891271 Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS  01/01/2024 
Hedged Dist                         ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y  UCITS ETF HKD  LU2338178648 Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS  01/01/2024 
Hedged Dist                         ETF HKD Hedged Dist 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF Dist  LU0496786905 Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF   01/01/2024 
                               Dist 
Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked   LU1650491282 Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked  01/01/2024 
Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Acc                   Bond UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked   LU1650491795 Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked  01/01/2024 
Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Dist                   Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS  LU2099288503 Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
ETF Dist                           Dist 
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS  LU2099289147 Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
ETF Monthly Hedged to EUR - Dist               EUR Hedged Dist 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond  LU1910939849 Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 
(DR) UCITS ETF Dist                     Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond  LU1910940268 Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 
(DR) UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to EUR - Dist         Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Dist 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond  LU1910940425 Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 
(DR) UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist         Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF Dist     LU1646360971 Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist       01/01/2024 
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF Acc     LU1646361276 Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Acc       01/01/2024 
Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF Acc    LU1781541179 Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc     01/01/2024 
Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF  LU1407892592 Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist  01/01/2024 
Dist 
Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond LU1407893301 Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond 01/01/2024 
(DR) UCITS ETF Dist                     UCITS ETF Dist 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF Acc      LU1452600197 Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 
                               Bond UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF Dist     LU1452600270 Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 
                               Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly    LU1452600437 Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 
Hedged to EUR - Dist                     Bond UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Dist 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly    LU1452600601 Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 
Hedged to GBP - Dist                     Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Acc  LU2370241684 Amundi Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 
Lyxor Daily LevDAX UCITS ETF Acc        LU0252634307 Amundi LevDax Daily (2x) leveraged UCITS  01/01/2024 
                               ETF Acc 
Lyxor Daily LevDAX UCITS ETF Dist        LU2090062600 Amundi LevDax Daily (2x) leveraged UCITS  01/01/2024 
                               ETF Dist 
Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF Acc          LU0252633754 Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc        01/01/2024 
Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF Dist          LU2090062436 Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Dist       01/01/2024 
Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond Ex Financials   LU1829218822 Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ex-Financials  01/01/2024 
(DR) UCITS ETF Acc                      ESG UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS  LU1390062245 Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y  01/01/2024 
ETF Acc                           UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Acc  LU1650490474 Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF  01/01/2024 
                               Acc 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Dist LU1650490805 Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF  01/01/2024 
                               Dist 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 10-15Y (DR) UCITS  LU1650489385 Amundi Euro Government Bond 10-15Y UCITS  01/01/2024 
ETF Acc                           ETF Acc 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 10-15Y (DR) UCITS  LU1650489898 Amundi Euro Government Bond 10-15Y UCITS  01/01/2024 
ETF Dist                           ETF Dist 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1650487413 Amundi Euro Government Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
Acc                             Acc 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1650487926 Amundi Euro Government Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
Dist                             Dist 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 15+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1287023268 Amundi Euro Government Bond 15+Y  UCITS  01/01/2024 
Acc                             ETF Acc 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 15+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU2090062782 Amundi Euro Government Bond 15+Y  UCITS  01/01/2024 
Dist                             ETF Dist 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1650488494 Amundi Euro Government Bond 3-5Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
Acc                             Acc 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1650488817 Amundi Euro Government Bond 3-5Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
Dist                             Dist 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1287023003 Amundi Euro Government Bond 5-7Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
Acc                             Acc 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU2090062865 Amundi Euro Government Bond 5-7Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
Dist                             Dist 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1287023185 Amundi Euro Government Bond 7-10Y UCITS  01/01/2024 
Acc                             ETF Acc 
Lyxor Euro Government Bond 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU2090062949 Amundi Euro Government Bond 7-10Y UCITS  01/01/2024 
Dist                             ETF Dist 
Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF LU2356220926 Amundi Euro Government Green Bond  UCITS 01/01/2024 
Acc                             ETF Acc 
Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF Acc    LU1829219390 Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc   01/01/2024 
Lyxor EuroMTS Highest Rated Macro-Weighted Govt LU1287023342 Amundi Euro Highest Rated Macro-Weighted  01/01/2024 
Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Acc                   Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor EuroMTS Highest Rated Macro-Weighted Govt LU1829219556 Amundi Euro Highest Rated Macro-Weighted  01/01/2024 
Bond 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF Acc                 Government Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor EuroMTS Highest Rated Macro-Weighted Govt LU1829219713 Amundi Euro Highest Rated Macro-Weighted  01/01/2024 
Bond 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF Acc                 Government Bond 3-5Y UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc  LU1233598447 Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
                               Acc 
Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Dist  LU2090062352 Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
                               Dist 
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc          LU1650492173 Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc       01/01/2024 
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist          LU1650492256 Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist       01/01/2024 
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to EUR LU1650492330 Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc  01/01/2024 
- Acc 
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to USD LU1650492504 Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc  01/01/2024 
- Acc 
Lyxor FTSE Italia All Cap PIR 2020 (DR) UCITS  LU1605710802 Amundi FTSE Italia All Cap PIR 2020 UCITS 01/01/2024 
ETF Acc                           ETF Acc 
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF  LU1981859819 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y  01/01/2024 
Acc                             UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF  LU1981860072 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y  01/01/2024 
Monthly Hedged to EUR - Acc                 UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc 
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF  LU1981860239 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y  01/01/2024 
Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc                 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc 
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF  LU1981860585 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y  01/01/2024 
Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist                 UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF  LU1981860668 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y  01/01/2024 
Monthly Hedged to CHF - Acc                 UCITS ETF CHF Hedged Acc 
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF  LU1981860742 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y  01/01/2024 
Monthly Hedged to CHF - Dist                 UCITS ETF CHF Hedged Dist 
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Acc       LU1563454310 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond  UCITS 01/01/2024 
                               ETF Acc 
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Dist      LU1563454401 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond  UCITS 01/01/2024 
                               ETF Dist 
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged LU1563454823 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond  UCITS 01/01/2024 
to EUR - Acc                         ETF EUR Hedged Acc 
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged LU1563455630 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond  UCITS 01/01/2024 
to GBP - Dist                        ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged LU1563455713 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond  UCITS 01/01/2024 
to CHF - Acc                         ETF CHF Hedged Acc 
Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations  LU1879532940 Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations  01/01/2024 
UCITS ETF Acc                        10Y UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc    LU1900068161 Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 
Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF  LU1900068328 Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS 01/01/2024 
Acc                             ETF Acc 
Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF Acc   LU1829220133 Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF  01/01/2024 
(USD)                            USD Acc 
Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF Acc   LU1829220216 Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF  01/01/2024 
(EUR)                            EUR Acc 
Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc         LU1900066207 Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc      01/01/2024 
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS  LU1900068914 Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS 01/01/2024 
ETF Acc                           ETF Acc 
Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc         LU1841731745 Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc      01/01/2024 
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF  LU1900066462 Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS 01/01/2024 
Acc                             ETF Acc 
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF  LU2090063160 Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS 01/01/2024 
Dist                             ETF Dist 
Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF Acc        LU1781541849 Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF LU2009202107 Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF  01/01/2024 
Acc                             Acc 
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF  LU1940199711 Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF  01/01/2024 
Acc                             Acc 
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF  LU1940199984 Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF  01/01/2024 
Monthly Hedged to EUR - Acc                 EUR Hedged Acc 
Lyxor MSCI Indonesia UCITS ETF Acc       LU1900065811 Amundi MSCI Indonesia UCITS ETF Acc    01/01/2024 
Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc         LU1900066975 Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc      01/01/2024 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist   LU1220245556 Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF   01/01/2024 
                               Dist 
Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc         LU1900067601 Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc      01/01/2024 
Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF Acc  LU0533032859 Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF EUR 01/01/2024 
(EUR)                            Acc 
Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF Acc  LU0533033071 Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD 01/01/2024 
(USD)                            Acc 
Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF Acc  LU0533033238 Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF  01/01/2024 
(EUR)                            EUR Acc 
Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF Acc  LU0533033311 Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF  01/01/2024 
(USD)                            USD Acc 
Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR   LU0533033667 Amundi MSCI World Information Technology  01/01/2024 
UCITS ETF Acc (EUR)                     UCITS ETF EUR Acc 
Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR   LU0533033741 Amundi MSCI World Information Technology  01/01/2024 
UCITS ETF Acc (USD)                     UCITS ETF USD Acc 
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Acc         LU1829221024 Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc     01/01/2024 
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to EUR LU1954152853 Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF EUR Hedged 01/01/2024 
- Acc                            Acc 
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Dist-USD       LU2197908721 Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Dist    01/01/2024 
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB  LU2195226068 Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition 01/01/2024 
(DR) UCITS ETF Acc                      UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor Pan Africa UCITS ETF Acc         LU1287022708 Amundi Pan Africa UCITS ETF Acc      01/01/2024 
Lyxor S&P 500 Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc LU1327051279 Amundi S&P 500 Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS  01/01/2024 
                               ETF Acc 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Dist (EUR)       LU0496786574 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR Dist    01/01/2024 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Dist (USD)       LU0496786657 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist    01/01/2024 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to EUR -  LU0959211243 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR Hedged   01/01/2024 
Dist                             Dist 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to EUR -  LU0959211326 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc 01/01/2024 
Acc 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc           LU1135865084 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc      01/01/2024 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to CHF -  LU1302703878 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF CHF Hedged   01/01/2024 
Dist                             Dist 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to GBP -  LU1950341179 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged   01/01/2024 
Dist                             Dist 
Lyxor S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll UCITS  LU0832435464 Amundi S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll  01/01/2024 
ETF Acc                           UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats   LU0959210278 Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat  01/01/2024 
(DR) UCITS ETF Dist                     ESG UCITS ETF Dist 
Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats   LU0959210781 Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat  01/01/2024 
(DR) UCITS ETF Acc                      ESG UCITS ETF Acc 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF  LU0832436512 Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS 01/01/2024 
Dist                             ETF Dist 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF  LU0855692520 Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS 01/01/2024 
Acc                             ETF Acc 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF  LU1040688639 Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS 01/01/2024 
Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc                 ETF GBP Hedged Acc 
Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF  LU1439943090 Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y  UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
Dist                             Dist 
Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Acc  LU2018762653 Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 
                               Acc 
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF LU1390062831 Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS 01/01/2024 
Acc                             ETF Acc 
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF LU2418815390 Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS 01/01/2024 
Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist                 ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF LU2418815473 Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS 01/01/2024 
Monthly Hedged to EUR - Dist                 ETF EUR Hedged Dist

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1829218749, LU1900069219, LU1829219127, LU2573966905, LU2573967036, LU1407890547, LU1407890620, 
        LU1407890976, LU1407891271, LU2338178648, LU0496786905, LU1650491282, LU1650491795, LU2099288503, 
        LU2099289147, LU1910939849, LU1910940268, LU1910940425, LU1646360971, LU1646361276, LU1781541179, 
        LU1407892592, LU1407893301, LU1452600197, LU1452600270, LU1452600437, LU1452600601, LU2370241684, 
        LU0252634307, LU2090062600, LU0252633754, LU2090062436, LU1829218822, LU1390062245, LU1650490474, 
        LU1650490805, LU1650489385, LU1650489898, LU1650487413, LU1650487926, LU1287023268, LU2090062782, 
        LU1650488494, LU1650488817, LU1287023003, LU2090062865, LU1287023185, LU2090062949, LU2356220926, 
        LU1829219390, LU1287023342, LU1829219556, LU1829219713, LU1233598447, LU2090062352, LU1650492173, 
        LU1650492256, LU1650492330, LU1650492504, LU1605710802, LU1981859819, LU1981860072, LU1981860239, 
        LU1981860585, LU1981860668, LU1981860742, LU1563454310, LU1563454401, LU1563454823, LU1563455630, 
        LU1563455713, LU1879532940, LU1900068161, LU1900068328, LU1829220133, LU1829220216, LU1900066207, 
        LU1900068914, LU1841731745, LU1900066462, LU2090063160, LU1781541849, LU2009202107, LU1940199711, 
        LU1940199984, LU1900065811, LU1900066975, LU1220245556, LU1900067601, LU0533032859, LU0533033071, 
        LU0533033238, LU0533033311, LU0533033667, LU0533033741, LU1829221024, LU1954152853, LU2197908721, 
        LU2195226068, LU1287022708, LU1327051279, LU0496786574, LU0496786657, LU0959211243, LU0959211326, 
        LU1135865084, LU1302703878, LU1950341179, LU0832435464, LU0959210278, LU0959210781, LU0832436512, 
        LU0855692520, LU1040688639, LU1439943090, LU2018762653, LU1390062831, LU2418815390, LU2418815473, 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 294478 
EQS News ID:  1805253 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1805253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2023 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

