DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes - 01/01/2024

Amundi Asset Management (-) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes - 01/01/2024 28-Dec-2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ? Name Changes ? Please note that in order to reflect Amundi's naming policy following the merger that occurred on 1st of June 2022 , where Lyxor have merged into Amundi Asset Management. All the Multi Units Luxembourg subfunds will be renamed as below on January 1st, 2024: Shareclass name ISIN New shareclass name Effective date of the change Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity LU1829218749 Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity 01/01/2024 ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to EUR - LU1900069219 ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc 01/01/2024 Acc Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero LU1829219127 Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero 01/01/2024 Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc Ambition UCITS ETF Acc Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist LU2573966905 Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Dist Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc LU2573967036 Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Acc Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc LU1407890547 Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Acc Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist LU1407890620 Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Euro LU1407890976 Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS 01/01/2024 Hedged Dist ETF EUR Hedged Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF GBP LU1407891271 Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS 01/01/2024 Hedged Dist ETF GBP Hedged Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF HKD LU2338178648 Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS 01/01/2024 Hedged Dist ETF HKD Hedged Dist Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF Dist LU0496786905 Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Dist Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked LU1650491282 Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Acc Bond UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked LU1650491795 Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Dist Bond UCITS ETF Dist Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS LU2099288503 Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 ETF Dist Dist Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS LU2099289147 Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 ETF Monthly Hedged to EUR - Dist EUR Hedged Dist Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond LU1910939849 Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 (DR) UCITS ETF Dist Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond LU1910940268 Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to EUR - Dist Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Dist Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond LU1910940425 Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF Dist LU1646360971 Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist 01/01/2024 Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF Acc LU1646361276 Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF Acc LU1781541179 Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407892592 Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist 01/01/2024 Dist Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond LU1407893301 Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond 01/01/2024 (DR) UCITS ETF Dist UCITS ETF Dist Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF Acc LU1452600197 Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 Bond UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF Dist LU1452600270 Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 Bond UCITS ETF Dist Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly LU1452600437 Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 Hedged to EUR - Dist Bond UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Dist Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly LU1452600601 Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked 01/01/2024 Hedged to GBP - Dist Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Acc LU2370241684 Amundi Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor Daily LevDAX UCITS ETF Acc LU0252634307 Amundi LevDax Daily (2x) leveraged UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Acc Lyxor Daily LevDAX UCITS ETF Dist LU2090062600 Amundi LevDax Daily (2x) leveraged UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Dist Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF Acc LU0252633754 Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF Dist LU2090062436 Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Dist 01/01/2024 Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond Ex Financials LU1829218822 Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ex-Financials 01/01/2024 (DR) UCITS ETF Acc ESG UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS LU1390062245 Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y 01/01/2024 ETF Acc UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Acc LU1650490474 Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Acc Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Dist LU1650490805 Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Dist Lyxor Euro Government Bond 10-15Y (DR) UCITS LU1650489385 Amundi Euro Government Bond 10-15Y UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Acc ETF Acc Lyxor Euro Government Bond 10-15Y (DR) UCITS LU1650489898 Amundi Euro Government Bond 10-15Y UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Dist ETF Dist Lyxor Euro Government Bond 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1650487413 Amundi Euro Government Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Acc Acc Lyxor Euro Government Bond 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1650487926 Amundi Euro Government Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Dist Dist Lyxor Euro Government Bond 15+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1287023268 Amundi Euro Government Bond 15+Y UCITS 01/01/2024 Acc ETF Acc Lyxor Euro Government Bond 15+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU2090062782 Amundi Euro Government Bond 15+Y UCITS 01/01/2024 Dist ETF Dist Lyxor Euro Government Bond 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1650488494 Amundi Euro Government Bond 3-5Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Acc Acc Lyxor Euro Government Bond 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1650488817 Amundi Euro Government Bond 3-5Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Dist Dist Lyxor Euro Government Bond 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1287023003 Amundi Euro Government Bond 5-7Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Acc Acc Lyxor Euro Government Bond 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU2090062865 Amundi Euro Government Bond 5-7Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Dist Dist Lyxor Euro Government Bond 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1287023185 Amundi Euro Government Bond 7-10Y UCITS 01/01/2024 Acc ETF Acc Lyxor Euro Government Bond 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU2090062949 Amundi Euro Government Bond 7-10Y UCITS 01/01/2024 Dist ETF Dist Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF LU2356220926 Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS 01/01/2024 Acc ETF Acc Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF Acc LU1829219390 Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor EuroMTS Highest Rated Macro-Weighted Govt LU1287023342 Amundi Euro Highest Rated Macro-Weighted 01/01/2024 Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Acc Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor EuroMTS Highest Rated Macro-Weighted Govt LU1829219556 Amundi Euro Highest Rated Macro-Weighted 01/01/2024 Bond 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF Acc Government Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor EuroMTS Highest Rated Macro-Weighted Govt LU1829219713 Amundi Euro Highest Rated Macro-Weighted 01/01/2024 Bond 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF Acc Government Bond 3-5Y UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc LU1233598447 Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Acc Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Dist LU2090062352 Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Dist Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc LU1650492173 Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist LU1650492256 Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist 01/01/2024 Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to EUR LU1650492330 Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc 01/01/2024 - Acc Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to USD LU1650492504 Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc 01/01/2024 - Acc Lyxor FTSE Italia All Cap PIR 2020 (DR) UCITS LU1605710802 Amundi FTSE Italia All Cap PIR 2020 UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Acc ETF Acc Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1981859819 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y 01/01/2024 Acc UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1981860072 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y 01/01/2024 Monthly Hedged to EUR - Acc UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1981860239 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y 01/01/2024 Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1981860585 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y 01/01/2024 Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1981860668 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y 01/01/2024 Monthly Hedged to CHF - Acc UCITS ETF CHF Hedged Acc Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1981860742 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y 01/01/2024 Monthly Hedged to CHF - Dist UCITS ETF CHF Hedged Dist Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Acc LU1563454310 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Acc Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Dist LU1563454401 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Dist Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged LU1563454823 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS 01/01/2024 to EUR - Acc ETF EUR Hedged Acc Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged LU1563455630 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS 01/01/2024 to GBP - Dist ETF GBP Hedged Dist Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged LU1563455713 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS 01/01/2024 to CHF - Acc ETF CHF Hedged Acc Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations LU1879532940 Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 01/01/2024 UCITS ETF Acc 10Y UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc LU1900068161 Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1900068328 Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS 01/01/2024 Acc ETF Acc Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF Acc LU1829220133 Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 (USD) USD Acc Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF Acc LU1829220216 Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 (EUR) EUR Acc Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc LU1900066207 Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS LU1900068914 Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Acc ETF Acc Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc LU1841731745 Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF LU1900066462 Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS 01/01/2024 Acc ETF Acc Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF LU2090063160 Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS 01/01/2024 Dist ETF Dist Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF Acc LU1781541849 Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF LU2009202107 Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Acc Acc Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF LU1940199711 Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Acc Acc Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF LU1940199984 Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Monthly Hedged to EUR - Acc EUR Hedged Acc Lyxor MSCI Indonesia UCITS ETF Acc LU1900065811 Amundi MSCI Indonesia UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc LU1900066975 Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist LU1220245556 Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Dist Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc LU1900067601 Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF Acc LU0533032859 Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF EUR 01/01/2024 (EUR) Acc Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF Acc LU0533033071 Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD 01/01/2024 (USD) Acc Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF Acc LU0533033238 Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 (EUR) EUR Acc Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF Acc LU0533033311 Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 (USD) USD Acc Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR LU0533033667 Amundi MSCI World Information Technology 01/01/2024 UCITS ETF Acc (EUR) UCITS ETF EUR Acc Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR LU0533033741 Amundi MSCI World Information Technology 01/01/2024 UCITS ETF Acc (USD) UCITS ETF USD Acc Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Acc LU1829221024 Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to EUR LU1954152853 Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF EUR Hedged 01/01/2024 - Acc Acc Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Dist-USD LU2197908721 Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Dist 01/01/2024 Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB LU2195226068 Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition 01/01/2024 (DR) UCITS ETF Acc UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor Pan Africa UCITS ETF Acc LU1287022708 Amundi Pan Africa UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor S&P 500 Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc LU1327051279 Amundi S&P 500 Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS 01/01/2024 ETF Acc Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Dist (EUR) LU0496786574 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR Dist 01/01/2024 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Dist (USD) LU0496786657 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist 01/01/2024 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to EUR - LU0959211243 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR Hedged 01/01/2024 Dist Dist Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to EUR - LU0959211326 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc 01/01/2024 Acc Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc LU1135865084 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc 01/01/2024 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to CHF - LU1302703878 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF CHF Hedged 01/01/2024 Dist Dist Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged to GBP - LU1950341179 Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged 01/01/2024 Dist Dist Lyxor S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll UCITS LU0832435464 Amundi S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll 01/01/2024 ETF Acc UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats LU0959210278 Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat 01/01/2024 (DR) UCITS ETF Dist ESG UCITS ETF Dist Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats LU0959210781 Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat 01/01/2024 (DR) UCITS ETF Acc ESG UCITS ETF Acc Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF LU0832436512 Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS 01/01/2024 Dist ETF Dist Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF LU0855692520 Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS 01/01/2024 Acc ETF Acc Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF LU1040688639 Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS 01/01/2024 Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc ETF GBP Hedged Acc Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1439943090 Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Dist Dist Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Acc LU2018762653 Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF 01/01/2024 Acc Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF LU1390062831 Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS 01/01/2024 Acc ETF Acc Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF LU2418815390 Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS 01/01/2024 Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist ETF GBP Hedged Dist Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF LU2418815473 Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS 01/01/2024 Monthly Hedged to EUR - Dist ETF EUR Hedged Dist

December 28, 2023 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)