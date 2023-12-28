BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 28
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
28 December 2023
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
Sterling
Date of purchase:
28 December 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
147,949
Lowest price per share
362.00
Highest price per share
364.00
Trading venue
LSE
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:
147,949
Weighted average price per day per trading venue:
363.0465
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
372,193,371 Sterling Shares
1,335,055 Sterling Shares
29,856,472 Dollar Shares
Nil Dollar Shares
From 28 December 2023, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 570,205,281.
