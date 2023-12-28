Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday 29 December 2023 (NZT).

A total of 685,479 common shares representing just over 29.53% of the total issued and outstanding common shares were voted at the meeting.

Each of the current directors, James Willis, Franciscus Jacobs and Michael Adams were re-elected as Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting, or until successors are elected or appointed.

Shareholders passed all other items of business put forward at the meeting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

Chairman

