Star X Ventures: Fellaz Appoints Ricky Ow as New CEO and Announces Strategic Rebranding Following New Project Initiatives

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / Fellaz, a leader in the global Web3 immersive entertainment landscape, today announced a significant leadership transition and an exciting new direction for the company. Ricky Ow, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in entertainment and media, will take the helm as the new CEO. Concurrently, Bobby Bhatia, previously serving as CEO, will join the board as President. In line with these changes, Fellaz is also rebranding its logo to reflect the new strategic direction outlined in its roadmap to become a Web3 entertainment catalyzer.

Ricky Ow

Ricky Ow brings a wealth of experience to Fellaz, having been a partner at a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage company growth and the founder of RJ International. He has a proven track record in guiding businesses towards sustainable growth models across diverse markets including Thailand, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. Ow's leadership skills were further honed as President of Kasagi Labo, focusing on anime IP and unique fan-engagement strategies. His extensive background in Asian television and content, including his tenure as President of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Asia Pacific, makes him an ideal fit for steering Fellaz's innovative course.

In his new role, Ow will be instrumental in driving Fellaz's mission to integrate Web3 technologies in entertainment, empowering the wide spectrum of stakeholders in co-creating immersive experiences. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to capitalize on his vast experience in content production, IP investment, and market development as Fellaz steps up as a Web3 entertainment catalyzer in addition to playing the role of an in-house production powerhouse.

Commenting on his appointment, Ricky Ow said, "Joining Fellaz is an exciting new chapter in my career. This opportunity allows me to leverage my experience in content and media to enhance the intersection of entertainment and technology. I am thrilled to lead Fellaz's talented team, focusing on innovative and sustainable growth in the Web3 space. My vision is to build on the strong foundation laid by Bobby and the team, and drive Fellaz towards new heights as we rebrand ourselves in the global entertainment industry."

Bobby Bhatia, transitioning to his new role as President on the board, expressed his confidence in Ow's leadership. "Ricky's expertise and innovative approach are exactly what Fellaz needs as we navigate the evolving landscape of Web3 entertainment. I am excited to see how his leadership will shape our future and am confident that his contributions will be invaluable."

Furthermore, Fellaz is expanding its services to include an Initial Dex Offering (IDO) and Initial NFT Offering (INO) platform. This move is aimed at strengthening the Web3 ecosystem and enlarging the user base while significantly adding to the utility of $FLZ. These new offerings will provide robust support for the Web3 community, further solidifying Fellaz's position as a pioneer in this rapidly evolving sector.

About Fellaz

Headquartered in Singapore, Fellaz is at the forefront of the Web3 entertainment revolution. Through its treasury program supporting cutting-edge immersive entertainment projects, NFT-based membership programs, and strategic global operations, Fellaz offers a new blueprint for the future of global entertainment.

Contact Information:

Steven Lee

Director

hello@fellaz.io

SOURCE: Fellaz

View the original press release on newswire.com.