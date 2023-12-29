New Novotech Report Finds 1,000 HIV Clinical Trials Globally

BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2023the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities, today released the latest 2023 global clinical trial landscape report on HIV, a condition now affecting more than 39 million people.



The Novotech research analyst team provides these expert reports on a monthly basis, completely free of charge. These reports offer current insights into global clinical trial activity, revealing which regions experience the highest trial volumes and the factors behind these trends. They tackle the hurdles faced by biotech firms in specific therapeutic areas and discuss future paths in therapy and investment trends.

According to the HIV Global Clinical Trial Landscape report, the biopharma industry has initiated over 1,000 HIV clinical trials worldwide since 2018. The distribution of the trials is as follows: Asia-Pacific accounts for 29% of trials, followed by Europe at 28% and North America at 26%, while the Rest of the World (ROW) contributes a moderate share of 17%.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Mainland China had the highest trials share with 45%. Within Europe, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany attracted the most HIV trials. Among the ROW countries, South Africa leads with 31% HIV trials.

The report also reviewed 2022 caseload and mortality data by region.

South Africa had 7.6 million cases and 45,000 AIDS-related deaths, highlighting the severe impact within the country.

India reported 2.5 million cases and 40,000 deaths, reflecting a significant burden of HIV.

In the United States, there were 1.2 million HIV cases, leading to 19,986 deaths.

Thailand reported 560,000 cases and 11,000 deaths.

In Western Europe, France had 200,000 cases and 880 deaths.

Spain reported 150,000 cases and 640 deaths.

Italy had 140,000 cases and 550 deaths.

Malaysia reported 86,000 cases and 2,500 deaths.

New Zealand had comparatively lower numbers, with 3,600 cases and 100 deaths.



The report analyzed global trial risk, revealing that the Asia-Pacific region with its large population and comparatively fewer volume of studies, experiences lower competing trial risk. The trial density in this region is over 6 times lower than that of the US and about 3 times lower than Europe.

A review of HIV investment data between 2019 and 2022 showed "China experienced a substantial influx of venture capital, with investments totalling $1,534.8 million, while the US dedicated $540.5 million to combat HIV. These investments signify a global commitment to revolutionizing HIV prevention, treatment, and awareness strategies".

The report also examined developments in treatment, noting that advances in "HIV treatment, ranging from innovative drug formulations to therapeutic vaccines and gene editing technologies, reflects ongoing efforts to address unmet needs and provide more accessible and effective options for individuals living with HIV. The treatment paradigm is shifting with injectable options like Cabenuva and Lenacapavir, providing alternatives for daily pill routines".

"Weekly pill Islatravir and the experimental CRISPR-based gene editing method show potential in easing the HIV treatment load and offering enduring remedies," it noted.

Examining the therapeutic pipeline, the report found that "Across the spectrum of HIV drug development by phase, there's a promising progression with 50 drugs in preclinical stages, 61 in Phase I trials, and 15 in combined Phase I/II studies. Additionally, 34 drugs are in Phase II, 13 in Phase III, with 9 approved and 61 already in the market, reflecting a robust landscape of HIV treatments".

Novotech has more than 3,000 employees operating across 25 geographies, with 34 office locations, including the US, Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

The CRO offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023 and the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2022 and 2023 awards.

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

