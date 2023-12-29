

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.0767 against the Australian dollar and a 2-day high of 1.7427 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0781 and 1.7460, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to 0.6351 and 89.84 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6330 and 89.50, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the aussie, 1.73 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback and 91.00 against the yen.



