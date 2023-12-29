Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Turnaround-Chance im Wasserstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.12.2023 | 08:06
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 29

Legal Entity Identifier: LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

HEADLINE: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-yearly financial report.

The Company further announces that it has today entered the mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation which will last until the results for the six months ended 30 November 2023 are published.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

29 December 2023


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.