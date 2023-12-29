Anzeige
Freitag, 29.12.2023
Turnaround-Chance im Wasserstoffsektor!
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
29.12.2023 | 08:06
68 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 29

29 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

28/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,389

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

484.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

480.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

482.28p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,546,093 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,546,093. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 667,804 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,057,560.88.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

482.34p

10,074

Chi-X (CHIX)

482.60p

3,240

BATE (BATE)

481.57p

2,435

Aquis (AQXE)

482.46p

1,080

Turquoise (TRQX)

481.93p

560

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

45

482.20

10:04:24

00383698297TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

482.20

10:04:24

00383698298TRLO0.1.1

XLON

515

482.20

10:04:24

00383698300TRLO0.1.1

XLON

656

482.20

10:04:24

00383698299TRLO0.1.1

XLON

98

482.20

10:04:24

00383698301TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

482.20

10:04:57

00383698393TRLO0.1.1

XLON

204

482.20

10:04:57

00383698394TRLO0.1.1

XLON

169

482.80

10:48:16

00383701795TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

482.80

10:48:18

00383701796TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

482.80

11:06:40

00383702832TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

482.80

11:24:32

00383704045TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

108

482.80

11:24:32

00383704046TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

108

482.80

11:24:32

00383704047TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

21

482.80

11:24:32

00383704049TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

47

482.80

11:24:32

00383704048TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

5

482.80

11:24:32

00383704050TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

482.80

11:24:32

00383704051TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

42

482.80

11:24:32

00383704052TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

4

482.80

11:24:32

00383704053TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

14

482.80

11:24:32

00383704054TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

94

482.80

11:24:32

00383704056TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

482.80

11:24:32

00383704055TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

609

482.80

11:24:32

00383704057TRLO0.1.1

XLON

23

482.80

11:24:32

00383704058TRLO0.1.1

XLON

257

482.80

11:24:32

00383704059TRLO0.1.1

XLON

185

482.80

11:24:32

00383704060TRLO0.1.1

XLON

141

481.60

11:24:32

00383704061TRLO0.1.1

BATE

128

481.60

11:24:32

00383704062TRLO0.1.1

BATE

269

481.60

11:24:32

00383704063TRLO0.1.1

BATE

91

484.00

11:33:47

00383704788TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

484.00

11:33:47

00383704787TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

484.00

11:33:47

00383704789TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

29

484.00

11:33:47

00383704790TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

5

484.00

11:33:47

00383704791TRLO0.1.1

XLON

300

484.00

11:33:47

00383704792TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

484.00

11:33:47

00383704793TRLO0.1.1

XLON

625

484.00

11:33:47

00383704794TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

483.80

12:22:32

00383708159TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

5

483.80

12:22:32

00383708160TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

182

483.80

12:22:32

00383708161TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

80

483.80

12:22:32

00383708162TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

2

482.20

12:51:13

00383709804TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

482.20

12:51:42

00383709838TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

32

482.20

12:51:42

00383709839TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

108

482.00

12:51:42

00383709841TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

118

482.20

12:51:42

00383709840TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

56

482.20

12:51:42

00383709842TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

56

482.20

12:51:42

00383709843TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

150

482.20

12:51:42

00383709844TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

88

482.20

12:51:42

00383709845TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

18

481.40

12:51:42

00383709846TRLO0.1.1

BATE

117

481.40

12:51:42

00383709847TRLO0.1.1

BATE

352

482.20

12:51:42

00383709849TRLO0.1.1

XLON

458

482.20

12:51:42

00383709848TRLO0.1.1

XLON

75

481.40

12:51:42

00383709851TRLO0.1.1

BATE

134

481.40

12:51:42

00383709850TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

481.40

12:51:42

00383709852TRLO0.1.1

BATE

44

481.40

12:51:42

00383709853TRLO0.1.1

BATE

285

483.00

13:27:44

00383712342TRLO0.1.1

XLON

260

481.60

13:33:09

00383712812TRLO0.1.1

XLON

128

481.60

13:33:18

00383712816TRLO0.1.1

XLON

692

481.60

13:33:18

00383712817TRLO0.1.1

XLON

87

481.20

13:33:18

00383712819TRLO0.1.1

BATE

56

481.40

13:33:18

00383712820TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

56

481.20

13:33:18

00383712821TRLO0.1.1

BATE

2

482.80

13:34:23

00383712885TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

482.80

13:52:25

00383714393TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

482.80

13:56:01

00383714703TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

482.80

13:56:07

00383714712TRLO0.1.1

XLON

13

482.80

14:03:58

00383715388TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

483.40

14:30:33

00383717885TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

7

483.40

14:31:42

00383718086TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

92

483.40

14:32:27

00383718204TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

2

483.40

14:33:07

00383718385TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

40

482.60

14:33:07

00383718386TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

68

482.60

14:33:07

00383718387TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

327

482.60

14:33:07

00383718388TRLO0.1.1

XLON

429

482.60

14:33:07

00383718389TRLO0.1.1

XLON

281

482.60

14:33:07

00383718390TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

482.60

14:33:07

00383718391TRLO0.1.1

XLON

149

482.00

14:33:21

00383718414TRLO0.1.1

BATE

120

482.00

14:33:21

00383718415TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

482.00

14:33:21

00383718416TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

56

482.00

14:33:21

00383718418TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

482.00

14:33:21

00383718417TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

340

481.40

14:54:12

00383720719TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

482.20

15:04:33

00383722303TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

6

482.20

15:11:26

00383723038TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

62

482.20

15:13:18

00383723172TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

13

482.20

15:18:28

00383723619TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

107

481.80

15:35:43

00383725099TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

4

481.80

15:38:35

00383725395TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

482.80

15:47:58

00383726345TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

320

482.80

15:52:43

00383727010TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

482.20

15:56:29

00383727486TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

35

482.00

15:56:29

00383727488TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

73

482.00

15:56:29

00383727487TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

269

481.80

15:56:29

00383727489TRLO0.1.1

BATE

7

482.00

15:56:29

00383727490TRLO0.1.1

XLON

19

481.80

15:56:29

00383727491TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

26

481.80

15:56:29

00383727492TRLO0.1.1

BATE

93

481.80

15:56:29

00383727494TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

481.80

15:56:29

00383727493TRLO0.1.1

BATE

37

481.80

15:56:29

00383727495TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

62

481.80

15:56:29

00383727496TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1073

482.00

15:56:29

00383727497TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

482.00

16:00:12

00383727941TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

481.40

16:04:17

00383728546TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

481.60

16:10:17

00383729353TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

21

481.60

16:14:03

00383729723TRLO0.1.1

BATE

17

481.60

16:14:03

00383729724TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

116

481.60

16:14:03

00383729725TRLO0.1.1

BATE

24

481.60

16:14:03

00383729726TRLO0.1.1

BATE

46

481.60

16:14:03

00383729727TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

126

481.60

16:14:03

00383729728TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

66

481.60

16:14:03

00383729729TRLO0.1.1

BATE

570

481.60

16:14:03

00383729730TRLO0.1.1

XLON

780

481.60

16:14:03

00383729731TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

481.60

16:14:03

00383729732TRLO0.1.1

BATE

13

481.60

16:14:03

00383729734TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

81

481.60

16:14:03

00383729733TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

94

481.60

16:14:04

00383729735TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

5

481.40

16:14:04

00383729736TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

51

481.40

16:14:09

00383729745TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

9

482.00

16:28:53

00383732295TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

12

482.00

16:28:53

00383732294TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

3

482.00

16:28:53

00383732296TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

35

482.00

16:28:53

00383732297TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

8

482.00

16:28:53

00383732298TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

100

482.00

16:28:53

00383732299TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

152

482.00

16:28:53

00383732300TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

140

480.80

16:28:53

00383732301TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1

480.80

16:28:56

00383732313TRLO0.1.1

XLON

50

480.80

16:29:31

00383732450TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

9

480.80

16:29:31

00383732451TRLO0.1.1

XLON

22

482.00

16:29:51

00383732553TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


