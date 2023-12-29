Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 29
29 December 2023
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
28/12/2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,389
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
484.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
480.80p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
482.28p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,546,093 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,546,093. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 667,804 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,057,560.88.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
482.34p
10,074
Chi-X (CHIX)
482.60p
3,240
BATE (BATE)
481.57p
2,435
Aquis (AQXE)
482.46p
1,080
Turquoise (TRQX)
481.93p
560
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
45
482.20
10:04:24
00383698297TRLO0.1.1
XLON
51
482.20
10:04:24
00383698298TRLO0.1.1
XLON
515
482.20
10:04:24
00383698300TRLO0.1.1
XLON
656
482.20
10:04:24
00383698299TRLO0.1.1
XLON
98
482.20
10:04:24
00383698301TRLO0.1.1
XLON
51
482.20
10:04:57
00383698393TRLO0.1.1
XLON
204
482.20
10:04:57
00383698394TRLO0.1.1
XLON
169
482.80
10:48:16
00383701795TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
482.80
10:48:18
00383701796TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
482.80
11:06:40
00383702832TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
482.80
11:24:32
00383704045TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
108
482.80
11:24:32
00383704046TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
108
482.80
11:24:32
00383704047TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
21
482.80
11:24:32
00383704049TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
47
482.80
11:24:32
00383704048TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
5
482.80
11:24:32
00383704050TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
482.80
11:24:32
00383704051TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
42
482.80
11:24:32
00383704052TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
4
482.80
11:24:32
00383704053TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
14
482.80
11:24:32
00383704054TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
94
482.80
11:24:32
00383704056TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
482.80
11:24:32
00383704055TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
609
482.80
11:24:32
00383704057TRLO0.1.1
XLON
23
482.80
11:24:32
00383704058TRLO0.1.1
XLON
257
482.80
11:24:32
00383704059TRLO0.1.1
XLON
185
482.80
11:24:32
00383704060TRLO0.1.1
XLON
141
481.60
11:24:32
00383704061TRLO0.1.1
BATE
128
481.60
11:24:32
00383704062TRLO0.1.1
BATE
269
481.60
11:24:32
00383704063TRLO0.1.1
BATE
91
484.00
11:33:47
00383704788TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
484.00
11:33:47
00383704787TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
484.00
11:33:47
00383704789TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
29
484.00
11:33:47
00383704790TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
5
484.00
11:33:47
00383704791TRLO0.1.1
XLON
300
484.00
11:33:47
00383704792TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
484.00
11:33:47
00383704793TRLO0.1.1
XLON
625
484.00
11:33:47
00383704794TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
483.80
12:22:32
00383708159TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
5
483.80
12:22:32
00383708160TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
182
483.80
12:22:32
00383708161TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
80
483.80
12:22:32
00383708162TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
2
482.20
12:51:13
00383709804TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
482.20
12:51:42
00383709838TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
32
482.20
12:51:42
00383709839TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
108
482.00
12:51:42
00383709841TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
118
482.20
12:51:42
00383709840TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
56
482.20
12:51:42
00383709842TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
56
482.20
12:51:42
00383709843TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
150
482.20
12:51:42
00383709844TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
88
482.20
12:51:42
00383709845TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
18
481.40
12:51:42
00383709846TRLO0.1.1
BATE
117
481.40
12:51:42
00383709847TRLO0.1.1
BATE
352
482.20
12:51:42
00383709849TRLO0.1.1
XLON
458
482.20
12:51:42
00383709848TRLO0.1.1
XLON
75
481.40
12:51:42
00383709851TRLO0.1.1
BATE
134
481.40
12:51:42
00383709850TRLO0.1.1
BATE
150
481.40
12:51:42
00383709852TRLO0.1.1
BATE
44
481.40
12:51:42
00383709853TRLO0.1.1
BATE
285
483.00
13:27:44
00383712342TRLO0.1.1
XLON
260
481.60
13:33:09
00383712812TRLO0.1.1
XLON
128
481.60
13:33:18
00383712816TRLO0.1.1
XLON
692
481.60
13:33:18
00383712817TRLO0.1.1
XLON
87
481.20
13:33:18
00383712819TRLO0.1.1
BATE
56
481.40
13:33:18
00383712820TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
56
481.20
13:33:18
00383712821TRLO0.1.1
BATE
2
482.80
13:34:23
00383712885TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
482.80
13:52:25
00383714393TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
482.80
13:56:01
00383714703TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
482.80
13:56:07
00383714712TRLO0.1.1
XLON
13
482.80
14:03:58
00383715388TRLO0.1.1
XLON
9
483.40
14:30:33
00383717885TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
7
483.40
14:31:42
00383718086TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
92
483.40
14:32:27
00383718204TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
2
483.40
14:33:07
00383718385TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
40
482.60
14:33:07
00383718386TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
68
482.60
14:33:07
00383718387TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
327
482.60
14:33:07
00383718388TRLO0.1.1
XLON
429
482.60
14:33:07
00383718389TRLO0.1.1
XLON
281
482.60
14:33:07
00383718390TRLO0.1.1
XLON
43
482.60
14:33:07
00383718391TRLO0.1.1
XLON
149
482.00
14:33:21
00383718414TRLO0.1.1
BATE
120
482.00
14:33:21
00383718415TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
482.00
14:33:21
00383718416TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
56
482.00
14:33:21
00383718418TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
482.00
14:33:21
00383718417TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
340
481.40
14:54:12
00383720719TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
482.20
15:04:33
00383722303TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
6
482.20
15:11:26
00383723038TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
62
482.20
15:13:18
00383723172TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
13
482.20
15:18:28
00383723619TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
107
481.80
15:35:43
00383725099TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
4
481.80
15:38:35
00383725395TRLO0.1.1
XLON
8
482.80
15:47:58
00383726345TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
320
482.80
15:52:43
00383727010TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
482.20
15:56:29
00383727486TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
35
482.00
15:56:29
00383727488TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
73
482.00
15:56:29
00383727487TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
269
481.80
15:56:29
00383727489TRLO0.1.1
BATE
7
482.00
15:56:29
00383727490TRLO0.1.1
XLON
19
481.80
15:56:29
00383727491TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
26
481.80
15:56:29
00383727492TRLO0.1.1
BATE
93
481.80
15:56:29
00383727494TRLO0.1.1
BATE
150
481.80
15:56:29
00383727493TRLO0.1.1
BATE
37
481.80
15:56:29
00383727495TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
62
481.80
15:56:29
00383727496TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1073
482.00
15:56:29
00383727497TRLO0.1.1
XLON
8
482.00
16:00:12
00383727941TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
481.40
16:04:17
00383728546TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
481.60
16:10:17
00383729353TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
21
481.60
16:14:03
00383729723TRLO0.1.1
BATE
17
481.60
16:14:03
00383729724TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
116
481.60
16:14:03
00383729725TRLO0.1.1
BATE
24
481.60
16:14:03
00383729726TRLO0.1.1
BATE
46
481.60
16:14:03
00383729727TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
126
481.60
16:14:03
00383729728TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
66
481.60
16:14:03
00383729729TRLO0.1.1
BATE
570
481.60
16:14:03
00383729730TRLO0.1.1
XLON
780
481.60
16:14:03
00383729731TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
481.60
16:14:03
00383729732TRLO0.1.1
BATE
13
481.60
16:14:03
00383729734TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
81
481.60
16:14:03
00383729733TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
94
481.60
16:14:04
00383729735TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
5
481.40
16:14:04
00383729736TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
51
481.40
16:14:09
00383729745TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
9
482.00
16:28:53
00383732295TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
12
482.00
16:28:53
00383732294TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
3
482.00
16:28:53
00383732296TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
35
482.00
16:28:53
00383732297TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
8
482.00
16:28:53
00383732298TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
100
482.00
16:28:53
00383732299TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
152
482.00
16:28:53
00383732300TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
140
480.80
16:28:53
00383732301TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1
480.80
16:28:56
00383732313TRLO0.1.1
XLON
50
480.80
16:29:31
00383732450TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
9
480.80
16:29:31
00383732451TRLO0.1.1
XLON
22
482.00
16:29:51
00383732553TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com