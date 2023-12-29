Anzeige
Freitag, 29.12.2023
Turnaround-Chance im Wasserstoffsektor!
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455
25,83025,92008:40
29.12.2023 | 08:18
Number of shares and votes in EQT

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") as of 29 December 2023, amounts to 1,245,929,967 shares, of which 1,244,700,306 are ordinary shares and 1,229,661 are class C shares. The total number of votes is 1,244,823,272.10, of which the ordinary shares represent 1,244,700,306 votes and the class C shares 122,966.10 votes.

The total number of shares and votes in EQT increased by 59,306,376 in the month of December 2023. As announced on December 19, 2023, the increase was made in line with resolutions passed at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023. The new shares are held in treasury by EQT, and are expected to be delivered to participants in EQT's Share and Option Programs, depending on the outcomes of the long-term programs.

EQT currently holds 61,106,376 ordinary shares in treasury, which are not entitled to dividends or votes at shareholders' meetings. Excluding shares held in treasury by EQT, there are 1,184,823,591 outstanding shares in EQT.

This press release is published for regulatory reasons, and reflects the information already communicated in the press release published by EQT on 19 December 2023.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 29 December 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3900548/2516154.pdf

Number of shares and votes in EQT

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3252811

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt-302023678.html

