Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
29 December 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28 December 2023 it purchased a total of 65,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           40,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.324     GBP1.150 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.314     GBP1.140 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.320399    GBP1.145922

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,915,275 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
843       1.324         XDUB      08:35:38      00068276498TRLO0 
4013       1.318         XDUB      09:09:17      00068276693TRLO0 
1646       1.314         XDUB      14:08:11      00068278581TRLO0 
1573       1.314         XDUB      14:08:11      00068278582TRLO0 
3727       1.316         XDUB      14:08:11      00068278583TRLO0 
1884       1.316         XDUB      14:08:11      00068278584TRLO0 
879       1.316         XDUB      14:08:11      00068278585TRLO0 
252       1.314         XDUB      14:29:51      00068278825TRLO0 
3335       1.314         XDUB      14:29:51      00068278826TRLO0 
784       1.324         XDUB      14:57:08      00068279054TRLO0 
6704       1.324         XDUB      14:57:08      00068279055TRLO0 
1832       1.324         XDUB      14:57:08      00068279056TRLO0 
207       1.324         XDUB      15:36:19      00068279772TRLO0 
3611       1.324         XDUB      15:36:19      00068279773TRLO0 
1014       1.324         XDUB      16:13:30      00068280532TRLO0 
2624       1.324         XDUB      16:17:40      00068280607TRLO0 
2783       1.324         XDUB      16:17:40      00068280608TRLO0 
2173       1.324         XDUB      16:17:40      00068280609TRLO0 
116       1.324         XDUB      16:17:40      00068280610TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
861       115.00        XLON      08:35:54      00068276499TRLO0 
4288       114.00        XLON      11:22:13      00068277563TRLO0 
4        114.40        XLON      13:44:12      00068278459TRLO0 
1370       114.40        XLON      13:44:12      00068278460TRLO0 
1370       114.40        XLON      13:44:12      00068278461TRLO0 
1893       114.00        XLON      14:29:51      00068278823TRLO0 
2367       114.00        XLON      14:29:51      00068278824TRLO0 
3530       115.00        XLON      15:55:10      00068280166TRLO0 
1682       115.00        XLON      15:55:10      00068280167TRLO0 
1644       115.00        XLON      16:07:43      00068280434TRLO0 
234       115.00        XLON      16:11:23      00068280501TRLO0 
2966       115.00        XLON      16:11:23      00068280502TRLO0 
618       115.00        XLON      16:13:02      00068280526TRLO0 
142       115.00        XLON      16:13:02      00068280527TRLO0 
896       115.00        XLON      16:17:40      00068280605TRLO0 
1135       115.00        XLON      16:17:40      00068280606TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  294479 
EQS News ID:  1805309 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1805309&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

