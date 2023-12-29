DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDD LN) Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 283.708 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18821278 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 294485 EQS News ID: 1805351 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 29, 2023 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)