Freitag, 29.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
29.12.2023 | 09:46
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Dec-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 206.7843 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18899 
CODE: SGQL LN 
ISIN: LU0855692520 
