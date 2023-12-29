

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has signed two Presidential Proclamations to extend the European Union's access to U.S. tariff rate quotas (TRQs) for steel and aluminum for two additional years.



This extension, combined with the EU's continued suspension on tariffs on U.S. goods, will give both sides additional time to negotiate a global arrangement that addresses carbon intensity and non-market capacity in the steel and aluminum industries.



The two-year suspension of 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum imported from European Union member states to the United States is set to expire in January 2024.



The tariff rate quota (TRQ) system, replacing the heavy tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, has been in force since January 2022.



The TRQ extension will take effect on January 1, 2024, and last until December 31, 2025.



Last week, the European Union announced a continued suspension on tariffs on U.S. goods for a 15-month period.



United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, 'By extending the European Union's steel and aluminum TRQs for an additional two years, we can continue negotiations on a forward-looking, high-standard arrangement, while providing predictability and stability to steel and aluminum workers and their families on both sides of the Atlantic'.



