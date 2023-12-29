

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's leading index rose to an eight-month high in December, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Friday.



The KOF economic barometer advanced to 97.8 in December from revised 97.2 in November. This was the highest reading since April and also stayed above economists' forecast of 97.0.



The increase was primarily attributable to bundles of indicators in the manufacturing sector and indicators for private consumption.



In the manufacturing and construction sectors, indicators related to production developed particularly positively in December. Meanwhile, indices related to business situation and the inventory posted negative outcome.



Indicator bundles covering the order backlog as well as employment situation remained at an almost constant level.



