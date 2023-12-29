

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Friday in thin trade ahead of the New Year's weekend.



Spot gold traded up 0.2 percent at $2,068.66 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $2,077.65.



Spot gold was on track for a 14 percent gain this year, the best annual gain in three years, driven by dovish Fed bets and elevated geopolitical tensions.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with a report on Chicago-area business activity awaited later in the day.



It's a busy week for markets next week, with reports on manufacturing and service sector activity along with the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting likely to garner investor interest.



The Labour Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report next Friday.



A report showed on Thursday that applications for unemployment benefits rose last week, but not enough to raise concerns about the labour market or broader economy.



