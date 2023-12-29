

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales expanded at a slower pace in November, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Friday.



Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days grew 3.2 percent annually in November, slower than the 4.7 percent increase in October. Sales have been rising since March 2021.



The annual sales growth in food products eased to 4.8 percent in November from 6.0 percent in the prior month. Similarly, sales of non-food products rose at a slower pace of 0.7 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail turnover gained 3.7 percent annually in November.



