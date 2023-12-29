The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Board Changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 29

29 December 2023

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Board Changes

As previously disclosed within the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 the Chairman, Mr Julian Cazalet, signalled his intention to step down from the Board of the Company with effect from 31 December 2023.

With due regard to this, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr Roger Lambert will succeed Mr Cazalet in the role of Chairman with effect from 1 January 2024.

The Board would like to express its appreciation for Julian's contributions over his eight years as Chairman. The Company has greatly benefited from his leadership, experience and great knowledge of the sector.

