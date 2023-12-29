

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade gap decreased in November from the previous year as exports rose amid a fall in imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.



The trade deficit dropped to $5.92 billion in November from $8.78 billion a year ago. In October, the trade deficit was $6.6 billion.



Exports rose 5.2 percent annually in November, while imports declined by 5.7 percent.



In November, the main partner country for exports was Germany, followed by the UAE, Iraq, the USA, and Italy.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $8.7 billion in November.



On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, exports increased 0.7 percent over the month, while imports declined by 3.1 percent.



