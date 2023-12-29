Anzeige
Freitag, 29.12.2023
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
29.12.23
11:46 Uhr
6,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,75013:15
6,6506,70012:58
PR Newswire
29.12.2023 | 12:24
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 29

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BGDT3G23

Issuer Name

RIGHTMOVE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Los Angeles

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Dec-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

26-Dec-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.677090

4.326490

11.003580

88210845

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.679800

4.318300

10.998100

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BGDT3G23

53527277

0

6.677090

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

53527277

6.677090%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

ADR

34683568

4.326490

Sub Total 8.B1

34683568

4.326490%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

6.677090

4.326490

11.003580%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

26-Dec-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Los Angeles, CA, USA


