BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 29
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated
a)
Name
Charles Goodyear
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
b)
LEI
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchases of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-27
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)