Bodycote Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 29

BODYCOTE PLC (the "Company")

29 December 2023

In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 191,456,172 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 17 3/11th pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 191,456,172.

The above figure of 191,456,172 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the "denominator" for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Services Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29