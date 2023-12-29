

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Chicago-area business activity might get attention on Friday. Today's trading might remain subdued ahead of the New Year's weekend.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while Europe shares are trading mostly higher.



As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 6.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.25 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 11.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished broadly up on Thursday. The Nasdaq edged down 4.04 points or less than a tenth of a percent to15,096.14, the Dow inched up 53.58 points or 0.1 percent to a new record closing high of 37,710.10 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.77 points or less than a tenth of a percent to a nearly two-year closing high of 4.783.35.



On the economic front, the Chicago PMI for December will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 50.0, while it was up 55.8 in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 766 and the U.S. rig count was 620. The Farm Prices for November will be published at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the prices were down 6.3 percent.



Asian stocks ended mixed in muted trade on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.68 percent to 2,974.93.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 17,047.39. The Shanghai Composite index fell about 4 percent in 2023 and the Hang Seng lost about 15 percent. Japanese markets edged lower. The Nikkei average closed 0.22 percent lower at 33,464.17. The broader Topix index inched up 0.19 percent to 2,366.39.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken