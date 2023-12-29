

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc moved up against its major counterparts on Friday ahead of the New Year's weekend.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with a report on Chicago-area business activity awaited later in the day.



Next week, investors await reports on manufacturing and service sector activity as well as the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting and nonfarm payrolls for more direction.



In economic news, Swiss KOF leading index rose to an eight-month high in December.



The KOF economic barometer advanced to 97.8 in December from revised 97.2 in November. This was the highest reading since April and also stayed above economists' forecast of 97.0.



The franc advanced to 0.8356 against the greenback, 1.0645 against the pound and 0.9257 against the euro, off its early lows of 0.8448, 1.0764 and 0.9346, respectively. The currency is poised to find upside target levels around 0.82 against the greenback and 1.01 against the pound.



The franc firmed to a 4-week high of 169.31 against the yen, from an early 2-day low of 167.18. The next possible upside target for the currency is seen around the 170.5 level.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken