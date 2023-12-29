Star Alliance International Corp. Signs Multi-Million Dollar Funding Term Sheet

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL), ("STAR or the Company"). STAR is excited to confirm that the first of two term sheets for funding growth and acquisitions, in the amount of $25 million, was signed with an institutional funding source. The other preferred stock equity piece that will increase cash availability will be signed early January 2024.

This agreement is subject to the signing of final documents which will be completed within a few days. The use of these funds will enable STAR to close all its acquisitions and have the necessary funds for growth. We will provide more details as soon as the documents are completed.

In addition to this $25 million line of credit, the Company filed its updated S-1 (A2) with the SEC earlier this week responding to their comment letter. Once a no comment letter is received from the SEC, it will add another significant funding capability.

Anthony Anish, Chief Financial officer stated "This financing will enable us to execute our business plan. We are all extremely excited to start driving revenue and profit to the Company. We look forward to an exciting 2024."

Richard Carey, Founder, President and Chairman of STAL, commented, "The closing of this transaction is a huge step in our progress and growth. We believe 2024 will be an extremely successful year for our Company."

Richard continued "All of us at STAR want to thank our shareholders for the trust you have placed in us, and we wish all of you a successful, happy and healthy New Year."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company" or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL's assets include gold mines in California as well as the Company is finalizing contracts to acquire a mine in Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," the environmentally safe gold extraction system that we are purchasing.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner. We plan to close this transaction as soon as possible.

We have also agreed terms to acquire controlling interests in two entities outside our mining divisions in both the fintech arena and artificial intelligence.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies. The addition of the support in Asia through our agreement with the Knightsbridge Group, ("KG") not only for the introduction of our STARAU coin, but also for the opportunities that KG can introduce, will significantly enhance the value of STAR.

It is STAL's goal to become a very well-rounded many-faceted enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a sensible approach, ensuring the absolute best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

