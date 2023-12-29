Anzeige
Freitag, 29.12.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Change of company name: Tebede AB changes name to Wall to Wall Group AB (182/23)

As from January 02, 2024, Tebede AB will change company name to Wall to Wall
Group AB. 

Old company name: Tebede AB      
----------------------------------------
New company name: Wall to Wall Group AB
----------------------------------------
Old Ticker:    TEBEDE A       
----------------------------------------
New Ticker:    WTW A        
----------------------------------------
                    
                    

ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change.



Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0016075246
--------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 228461   
--------------------------------------





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
