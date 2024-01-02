Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 1, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of 1IOSK (1IOSK) on January 2, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the 1IOSK/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.

1IOSK Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/192895_f4d6332444d2d891_001full.jpg

1IOSK (1IOSK) is the inaugural project on the IOST Inscriptions platform, currently enabling inscription minting, trading, and splitting, with future plans to introduce lending, mining, and IDO features.

Introducing 1IOSK: Innovation in IOST Inscriptions and Trading

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of 1IOST (1IOST), emerging as the inaugural project on the IOST Inscriptions platform, marking a significant step in the blockchain inscription arena. It is designed to revolutionize the way digital assets are handled within the IOST ecosystem. Utilizing the IRC100 protocol, 1IOSK primarily focuses on inscription minting, trading, and splitting. This platform stands out by providing a seamless and innovative approach to digital asset management, catering to a growing audience interested in blockchain technology and its applications in digital asset inscription.

At its core, 1IOSK is powered by its native token, IOSK, with a substantial total supply of 880 million tokens. The platform sets a limit of 1000 tokens for each transaction, striking a balance between accessibility and control. It enables a variety of actions including deploying, minting, transferring, listing, and unlisting of tokens, all governed through specific smart contract commands. These features are enhanced by user-friendly instructions for minting with Node.js, allowing even those with minimal technical background to participate actively in the platform's offerings.

Looking ahead, 1IOSK is not just resting on its current capabilities. The platform plans to expand its feature set to include advanced functions such as inscription lending, mining, and Initial DEX Offerings (IDO). These developments are poised to significantly broaden the scope and appeal of 1IOSK, potentially attracting a wider user base and increasing its impact on the market. The platform's commitment to using generated fees for future upgrades and its strategic moves in the market, like repurchasing IOSK inscriptions and introducing new trading functionalities, underscore its ambition to be a key player in the evolving landscape of blockchain-based digital inscriptions.

About 1IOSK Token

Based on IOST, 1IOSK has a total supply of 880 million (i.e. 880,000,000). The IOST-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 2, 2023. Investors who are interested in 1IOSK can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about 1IOSK Token:

Official Website: https://www.iostmarket.io/#/home

Twitter: https://twitter.com/inscriptioniosi

Telegram: https://t.me/IOSTMarket_io

Contract: https://www.iostscan.com/token/1iosk?page=1&size=50&order=asc

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192895

SOURCE: LBank