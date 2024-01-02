

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing activity continued to expand at the end of the year, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.



The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 50.8 in December from 50.7 in November.



The sector expanded for the fourth time in the last five months. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.



There were stronger increases in output and new orders in December. However, staffing levels declined for the fourth month in a row. Moreover, the degree of optimism softened from November.



'Looking to the new year, there is still room for adjustments in fiscal and monetary policies,' Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Insight Group said. 'Efforts in increasing employment should be strengthened to alleviate pressure on the job market, improve people's livelihoods, and ultimately foster long-term market confidence.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX