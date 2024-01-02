

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained more pessimistic at the end of the final quarter, reaching the lowest level in just over three years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer sentiment index dropped to -3.4 in December from -0.5 in November.



Further, this was the lowest score since November 2020, when it was -3.8.



Manufacturers were mainly more pessimistic about the order book and expected activity in the next three months, the survey said.



Producer confidence declined the most in the textile, clothing, and leather industries and among producers in the electrical and machinery industries.



