

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Spain's manufacturing PMI data for December. The score is seen at 47.0, up from 46.3 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, factory PMI survey data is due from Italy. The PMI score is forecast to remain unchanged at 44.4.



At 3.50 am ET, final manufacturing PMI data is due from France. Economists expect the index to drop to 42.0 in December, as initially estimated, from 42.9 in November.



At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's final manufacturing PMI data. The final reading is seen at 43.1 in December, unchanged from the preliminary estimate.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone S&P/HCOB manufacturing PMI data is due. The initial estimate showed that the manufacturing PMI held steady at 44.2 in December.



In the meantime, the European Central Bank publishes monetary aggregates for December. Eurozone M3 is forecast to drop 1.0 percent on a yearly basis.



At 4.30 am ET, the UK S&P Global/CIPS final manufacturing PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the index to drop to 46.4 in December, in line with flash estimate and down from 47.2 in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX