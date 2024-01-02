Valeura Energy Inc. - Anna Green Appointed as Independent Director

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Green as an independent director effective January 1, 2024.

Ms. Green is a lawyer by background and has over 25 years of experience through a career focused squarely on the Asia Pacific region, primarily within the banking and technology sectors. She held increasingly senior roles with ANZ bank, including serving as the group's Chief Risk Officer, and later as CEO for the bank in Laos and in the Philippines. Thereafter, Ms. Green transitioned to a technology-oriented career with Amazon, where she excelled at driving change through development of marketing, acquisition, and growth strategies. She was recognised for her successes as Asia IT Woman of the Year at the prestigious Women in IT Awards. In 2023 she joined the Toll Group, a leading global transportation and logistics provider, where she currently serves as Chief Enterprise Services Officer.

Ms. Green is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion and is well-known for having partnered with the UN, regulatory and government bodies, as well as customers and business councils to build mechanisms that drive meaningful change. She holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of NSW, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the Australia National University, and has completed a Chief Executive Women scholarship at INSEAD.

Tim Marchant, Chairman of the Board commented:

"I am pleased to welcome Anna Green to our board. With her extensive background in driving strategy and overseeing risk management within high-growth businesses, I am confident she will provide a source of valuable independent advice. I look forward to working together with Anna and the rest of our board as we continue pursuing our strategy to drive value growth at Valeura, led by our high quality Thailand asset portfolio."

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

