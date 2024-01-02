Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies announces the start of production from the second development phase of the Mero field on the Libra block located more than 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin.

Sanctioned in June 2019, this second development phase "Mero-2" includes the Sepetiba FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading unit) with a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day (b/d). The FPSO has been designed for zero routine flaring to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, with the associated gas reinjected into the reservoir.

Thanks to Mero-2, the Mero field will reach a production capacity of 410,000 b/d. Two additional development phases of 180,000 b/d each, Mero-3 and Mero-4, are currently under construction, with start-ups expected by 2025. At full capacity, production from the Mero field is expected to amount to more than 100,000 b/d in TotalEnergies share.

"The production start-up of Mero-2 is a new milestone for TotalEnergies in Brazil, a key growth area for the Company. With its vast resources and world-class productivity, the Mero development delivers low cost and low emission oil production, in line with the strategy of our Company", said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

The Mero filed is a unitized field, operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with TotalEnergies (19.3%), Shell Brasil (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) (3.5%).

About TotalEnergies in Brazil

TotalEnergies has been operating in Brazil for almost 50 years, through six subsidiaries, and today employs more than 3,500 people in its business segments, in Exploration Production, gas, renewable electricity (solar and wind), lubricants, chemicals and distribution.

TotalEnergies' Exploration Production portfolio currently includes 11 licenses, of which 4 are operated. In 2023, the Company's average production in the country will reach approximately 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

TotalEnergies is investing in the growth of the renewable energy segment in Brazil. In October 2022, the company entered into a partnership with Casa dos Ventos, Brazil's leading renewable energy player, to jointly develop a 12 GW renewable energy portfolio.

TotalEnergies is also active in the Brazilian fuel distribution market with a network of about 240 filling stations as well as several storage facilities for petroleum products and ethanol.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

