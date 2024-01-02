FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.
Date of Purchase
29 December 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
19,637
Weighted average price paid (p)
174.96
Highest price paid (p)
175.00
Lowest price paid (p)
174.70
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 97,238,766 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 653,456,249. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 29 December 2023 is 653,456,249. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited
Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
174.94
12,644
BATE
175.00
1,290
CHIX
175.00
3,395
TRQX
175.00
2,308
Individual transactions:
Transaction Date
Transaction Time
Volume
Price
Platform
29/12/2023
08:30:26
346
175.00
CHIX
29/12/2023
08:31:00
953
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
08:31:05
628
175.00
CHIX
29/12/2023
08:31:05
458
175.00
CHIX
29/12/2023
08:31:05
369
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
08:31:05
1,290
175.00
BATE
29/12/2023
08:31:05
453
175.00
CHIX
29/12/2023
08:31:05
477
175.00
CHIX
29/12/2023
08:31:05
1231
175.00
TRQX
29/12/2023
08:32:05
162
174.70
XLON
29/12/2023
08:32:05
1,200
174.70
XLON
29/12/2023
08:38:05
1,218
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
10:11:54
713
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
10:11:54
528
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
10:23:18
1,077
175.00
TRQX
29/12/2023
10:35:12
1,100
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
10:35:12
218
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
10:35:12
800
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
10:35:12
1,200
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
10:35:12
1,749
174.80
XLON
29/12/2023
10:35:12
61
174.80
XLON
29/12/2023
10:35:25
800
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
10:35:25
762
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
10:35:25
811
175.00
XLON
29/12/2023
11:49:04
41
175.00
CHIX
29/12/2023
11:56:59
992
175.00
CHIX