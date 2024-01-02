Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.01.2024
Prosit Neujahr! Med-Tech Revolution mit 1.000%-Geschmack?!
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
PR Newswire
02.01.2024 | 08:06
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.

Date of Purchase

29 December 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

19,637

Weighted average price paid (p)

174.96

Highest price paid (p)

175.00

Lowest price paid (p)

174.70

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 97,238,766 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 653,456,249. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 29 December 2023 is 653,456,249. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

174.94

12,644

BATE

175.00

1,290

CHIX

175.00

3,395

TRQX

175.00

2,308

Individual transactions:

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price

Platform

29/12/2023

08:30:26

346

175.00

CHIX

29/12/2023

08:31:00

953

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

08:31:05

628

175.00

CHIX

29/12/2023

08:31:05

458

175.00

CHIX

29/12/2023

08:31:05

369

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

08:31:05

1,290

175.00

BATE

29/12/2023

08:31:05

453

175.00

CHIX

29/12/2023

08:31:05

477

175.00

CHIX

29/12/2023

08:31:05

1231

175.00

TRQX

29/12/2023

08:32:05

162

174.70

XLON

29/12/2023

08:32:05

1,200

174.70

XLON

29/12/2023

08:38:05

1,218

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

10:11:54

713

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

10:11:54

528

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

10:23:18

1,077

175.00

TRQX

29/12/2023

10:35:12

1,100

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

10:35:12

218

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

10:35:12

800

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

10:35:12

1,200

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

10:35:12

1,749

174.80

XLON

29/12/2023

10:35:12

61

174.80

XLON

29/12/2023

10:35:25

800

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

10:35:25

762

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

10:35:25

811

175.00

XLON

29/12/2023

11:49:04

41

175.00

CHIX

29/12/2023

11:56:59

992

175.00

CHIX


