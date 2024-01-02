Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.01.2024
PR Newswire
02.01.2024 | 08:06
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

premier miton global renewables Trust plc

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 2 January 2024

Name of applicant:Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
Name of scheme:N/A
Period of return:From:1 July 2023To:31 December 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,650,800 ordinary shares of 1 pence each
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,650,800 ordinary shares of 1 pence each
Name of contact:Link Company Matters LimitedCompany Secretary
Email of contact:pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk

