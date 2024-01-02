Marula Mining Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

2 January 2024

Results of Annual General Meeting

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 December 2023, all resolutions were duly passed.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"I would like to thank shareholders for their support and vote of confidence in myself and the management team and my fellow Board of Directors through the passing of all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.

The significant progress we have made during 2023 across our broad portfolio of battery metals focused mining projects and at the corporate level through the strategic investment and support of South African mining group, Q Global Commodities, has made it a great year for the Company.

I look forward now to 2024 and to delivering further on our mining operations and development projects in South Africa and Tanzania in particular."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine and Korridor Lithium Project in South Africa, the Kinusi Copper Mine, the Nyorinyori Graphite Project, the NyoriGreen Graphite Project and the Bagamoyo Graphite Project all in Tanzania and the Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy. Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Standard List or AIM Market, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

