Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Prosit Neujahr! Med-Tech Revolution mit 1.000%-Geschmack?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.01.2024 | 08:06
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WeCap Plc - Total Voting Rights

WeCap Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

WeCap Plc

("WeCap" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

London, UK, 2 January 2024 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, WeCap hereby announces that it has 412,814,017 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 412,814,017 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of WeCap accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Company:
info@wecapplc.com

Corporate Advisor:

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller/Narisha Ragoonanthun: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.