Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29 December 2023 it purchased a total of 27,234 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 17,234 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.332 GBP1.158 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.320 GBP1.142 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.323795 GBP1.152744

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,888,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1455 1.320 XDUB 08:42:26 00068281546TRLO0 14 1.320 XDUB 08:42:27 00068281547TRLO0 2741 1.320 XDUB 08:50:02 00068281587TRLO0 30 1.322 XDUB 09:33:02 00068281964TRLO0 92 1.324 XDUB 09:35:26 00068281974TRLO0 2405 1.322 XDUB 09:39:47 00068282051TRLO0 1418 1.322 XDUB 09:39:47 00068282052TRLO0 529 1.324 XDUB 09:46:52 00068282123TRLO0 2739 1.322 XDUB 10:11:48 00068282252TRLO0 2500 1.324 XDUB 10:11:48 00068282253TRLO0 739 1.332 XDUB 10:55:32 00068282625TRLO0 1700 1.332 XDUB 10:55:32 00068282626TRLO0 210 1.332 XDUB 10:55:32 00068282627TRLO0 662 1.332 XDUB 10:55:32 00068282628TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1611 114.20 XLON 08:53:20 00068281649TRLO0 1674 114.20 XLON 08:53:20 00068281648TRLO0 3313 115.80 XLON 10:55:25 00068282624TRLO0 68 115.80 XLON 11:20:50 00068282982TRLO0 898 115.80 XLON 11:57:59 00068283464TRLO0 725 115.80 XLON 11:57:59 00068283463TRLO0 155 115.80 XLON 11:57:59 00068283462TRLO0 748 115.80 XLON 11:57:59 00068283461TRLO0 68 115.80 XLON 12:12:59 00068283670TRLO0 740 115.80 XLON 12:12:59 00068283671TRLO0

