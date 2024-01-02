Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29 December 2023 it purchased a total of 27,234 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           17,234     10,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.332     GBP1.158 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.320     GBP1.142 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.323795    GBP1.152744

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,888,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1455       1.320         XDUB      08:42:26      00068281546TRLO0 
14        1.320         XDUB      08:42:27      00068281547TRLO0 
2741       1.320         XDUB      08:50:02      00068281587TRLO0 
30        1.322         XDUB      09:33:02      00068281964TRLO0 
92        1.324         XDUB      09:35:26      00068281974TRLO0 
2405       1.322         XDUB      09:39:47      00068282051TRLO0 
1418       1.322         XDUB      09:39:47      00068282052TRLO0 
529       1.324         XDUB      09:46:52      00068282123TRLO0 
2739       1.322         XDUB      10:11:48      00068282252TRLO0 
2500       1.324         XDUB      10:11:48      00068282253TRLO0 
739       1.332         XDUB      10:55:32      00068282625TRLO0 
1700       1.332         XDUB      10:55:32      00068282626TRLO0 
210       1.332         XDUB      10:55:32      00068282627TRLO0 
662       1.332         XDUB      10:55:32      00068282628TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1611       114.20        XLON      08:53:20      00068281649TRLO0 
1674       114.20        XLON      08:53:20      00068281648TRLO0 
3313       115.80        XLON      10:55:25      00068282624TRLO0 
68        115.80        XLON      11:20:50      00068282982TRLO0 
898       115.80        XLON      11:57:59      00068283464TRLO0 
725       115.80        XLON      11:57:59      00068283463TRLO0 
155       115.80        XLON      11:57:59      00068283462TRLO0 
748       115.80        XLON      11:57:59      00068283461TRLO0 
68        115.80        XLON      12:12:59      00068283670TRLO0 
740       115.80        XLON      12:12:59      00068283671TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  294766 
EQS News ID:  1806111 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
