

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 6-1/2-month high of 1.6132 against the euro and an 8-day high of 1.0828 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6208 and 1.0784, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to a 4-day high of 0.6840 from an early low of 4-day low of 0.6802.



The aussie touched yesterday's high of 96.70 against the yen, from Monday's closing value of 96.09.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 0.9058 from yesterday's closing value of 0.9019.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.58 against the euro, 1.09 against the kiwi, 0.69 against the greenback, 98.00 against the yen and 0.91 against the loonie.



