JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia's consumer price inflation moderated in December after accelerating in the previous two months, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.61 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 2.86 percent increase in November. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 2.72 percent.



Moreover, the inflation rate has remained within the central bank's target range of 2-4 percent.



Data also showed that core inflation softened to 1.8 percent in December from 1.87 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast a growth rate of 1.85 percent.



The annual price growth in utility costs eased to 0.50 percent from 1.12 percent. Similarly, prices for food and beverages grew at a slower pace of 6.18 percent annually in December after a 6.71 percent rise in November.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.41 percent in December, versus an expected increase of 0.38 percent. The core consumer price index edged up 0.14 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX