Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Announcement - Commerzbank Dual EUR Covered

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

January 02, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Public Sector Covered Bond due 2027

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Mortgage Covered Bond due 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark (3 year) EUR Benchmark (7 year) Description: EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Public Sector Covered Bond due 2027 EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Mortgage Covered Bond due 2031 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: MTN documentation, denoms 1k/1k, listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG ABN AMRO Bank NV BBVA Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Danske Bank Helaba Skandinaviska Enskilda Bank UniCredit Bank AG Stabilisation period expected to start on: January 02, 2024 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END