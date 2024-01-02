

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 1-week high of 1.1016 against the euro and a 6-day high of 0.8461 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1037 and 0.8420, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to 4-day highs of 1.2710 and 141.67 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2728 and 141.12, respectively.



The greenback climbed to a 1-week high of 0.6294 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6314.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the euro, 0.87 against the franc, 1.24 against the pound, 147.00 against the yen and 0.62 against the kiwi.



