Keller Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO AN RIS.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 02 January 2024

Name of applicant:Keller Group plc
Name of scheme:Keller Group plc Performance Share Plan
Period of return (from / to)01/07/2023 - 31/12/2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

from previous return:

371,500 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet

issued/allotted at end of period:

371,500

Name of contact:Jamie Dearsley, Company Secretarial Assistant
Telephone number of contact:+44(0)207 616 7575
LEI number:549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification:3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


