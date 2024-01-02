DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc (PR1T LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2024 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.1219 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 658601 CODE: PR1T LN ISIN: LU2182388665 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388665 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T LN Sequence No.: 294856 EQS News ID: 1806321 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 02, 2024 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)